Man found dead at Thornton Park duplex identified, suspects sought

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a man was found dead in a duplex in Thornton Park.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Friday night on North Hyer Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult man dead inside the residence. 

Detectives say that the unidentified suspects entered the residence during a party, robbed the victims inside, and then fled.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier. 

Detectives are actively investigating.

No suspect information has been released. 