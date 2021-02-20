Man found dead at Thornton Park duplex identified, suspects sought

article

Orlando police are investigating after a man was found dead in a duplex in Thornton Park.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Friday night on North Hyer Avenue. When they arrived, they found an adult man dead inside the residence.

Detectives say that the unidentified suspects entered the residence during a party, robbed the victims inside, and then fled.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier.

Detectives are actively investigating.

No suspect information has been released.