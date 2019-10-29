Man finally reunited with dog more than two years after it was stolen

article

A Central Florida man was reunited with his dog after she was stolen more than two years ago.

Patrick received a call from the South East Volusia Humane Society Sunday letting him know his dog Zoe Sarah had been found.

Patrick Bartee told the News Station Zoe went missing two and a half years ago after jumping out of the car and running off at a grocery store.

He searched for Zoe for a year with the help of family and friends and never removed a photo of her on the family tree display in his home.

The humane society said Zoe ended up at the shelter after the person who owned her was evicted.

