Man fatally shot during Winter Park home invasion, suspects at large

article

Seminole County deputies are searching for several suspects after a home invasion on Friday night that left one man dead.

Deputies believe the victim was targeted.

Authorities responded to the home in the 5400 block of Woodcrest Drive around 8:15 p.m. The victim’s wife said several suspects wearing masks entered the home through the garage and demanded money.

MORE NEWS: 1-year-old left in hot car for 'several hours' found dead in Orange County

That when the 44-year-old victim struggled with one of the suspects and was shot. He was taken to the hospital and died Saturday morning. The suspects ran from the scene.

"Both victims were uncooperative at the scene and did not want to press charges. Detectives believe this was not a random act. CCIB agents served a search warrant and found evidence of drug activity in the home."

Advertisement

Get the news you need: Sign up for the FOX 35 Newsletters

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.