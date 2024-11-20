Man escorted out of Orange County zoning meeting after fiery exchange

Tensions ran high at an Orange County meeting during the discussion of a special zoning exception for an Orlando synagogue in the Sand Lake Hills subdivision.

For years, Orlando Torah Center (OTC) has hosted their services at a home on Banyan Drive. In 2018, they were cited for operating a religious institution in a single-family residential area without approval.

In 2020, they got approval for a special zoning exception to use the building as a religious institution. At Wednesday night’s meeting, OTC's leadership presented a proposal for an expansion of that building.

"To find [a fruitful] community. That is what this building is all about; it's not just a structure," Rabbi Menachem Zev Kramer said.

There were several outbursts throughout the course of the meeting. During the rabbi's speech, frustrations boiled over between a man and a woman. The man, seemingly frustrated with comments from those in attendance, yelled aggressively at the woman before he was escorted out by Rabbi Kramer.

MORE STORIES:

The meeting continued as several other people who live in the area expressed their concerns. The building is a one-story home, but they’re asking to add two stories to it, which accounts for over 9,000 square feet. Neighbors at the meeting were upset the project could lead to traffic and other congestion-related issues.

"Sometimes we give an inch and people take the whole arm, so to me this project is unacceptable," one woman said.

Derek Bruce, an attorney representing OTC, said it’s a much-needed expansion.

"The Orthodox Jewish community in Southwest Orlando has grown and with it has the need for Orlando Torah Center’s ministries and services," he said.

Several other community members spoke out, making it clear they had no issue with the religious institution itself.

"This has nothing. Absolutely nothing to do with the practice of Judaism," one speaker said. The statement was met with applause from the audience.

There are several steps and actions needed before a final decision on the change is made. The process will continue into 2025.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: