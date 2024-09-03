Man drowns in Florida rip current over Labor Day weekend, deputies say

A 40-year-old man drowned over the Labor Day holiday weekend after being swept out into the Gulf of Mexico by a rip current, according to deputies.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday at James Lee Park in Destin.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was swimming with his juvenile son, who also got pulled out by the rip current, deputies said. The boy was rescued from the water, however, and the latest update has him listed in stable condition.

Both the man and his son were transported to a local emergency room, where the father was pronounced dead.

