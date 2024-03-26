Man dies while test-driving motorcycle outside Harley-Davidson dealer in Titusville, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into the wall of a Titusville shopping center while test-driving it on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. at 2405 South Hopkins Ave., the address of Miracle City Harley-Davidson. The man was test-driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle within the confines of the Titus Landing parking area, lost control and crashed into the back wall of an unoccupied shopping center, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.