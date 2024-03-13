Florida man with 'WILL RUN' tag nabbed for allegedly fleeing deputies at 145 mph

A Florida man with a fitting tag was arrested for allegedly fleeing deputies on his motorcycle at 145 mph.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the man, who has not yet been identified at the time of publication, was arrested after he recklessly fled from deputies while weaving through traffic on Interstate-4.

The motorcycle had a tag that says "WILL RUN," deputies said. The photo shared on social media does not look like an official license plate, but rather a decorative tag.

Photo: Volusia Sheriffs Office

MORE VOLUSIA COUNTY NEWS : Man wearing Amazon uniform caught on camera replacing package with empty box

FOX 35 is working to get more information on the man's arrest.