Florida man accused of crashing into Titusville home during high-speed chase through 2 counties

A Florida man was arrested following a high-speed chase that spanned two counties in Central Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Ronald Jones intentionally slammed into a trooper's patrol car during a traffic stop in Orange County before fleeing into Titusville on Friday.

A trooper initially pulled Jones over because of the dark tints on his Dodge Charger. During the traffic stop, the trooper said Jones was exhibiting "nervous" behaviors — at one point, dropping his license on the ground because his hands were shaking.

An affidavit shows that Jones was ordered to get out of his car and sit on the front portion of the trooper's car but decided to reenter his Charger.

The trooper said Jones intentionally collided with the trooper's car and sped away at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Jones drove 100 mph in a posted 25 mph zone before entering Brevard County.

As Jones approached stopped traffic at the intersection of State Road 50 and I-95, he drove onto the grassy shoulder around traffic, continuing to drive through another red light at Columbia Ave, arrest records show.

Jones also began traveling the wrong way along State Road 50 before striking a car at Barna Avenue and Knox McCrae Dr and continuing to flee.

The trooper stopped pursuing Jones but later learned that Jones had crashed his car into a home before fleeing on foot.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the front left of the house was destroyed, the trooper said.

Several bystanders at the scene pointed troopers to the home Jones was hiding behind.

He was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of probation violation, fleeing from police, aggravated fleeing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, and trespassing.