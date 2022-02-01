Man dies while being taken into custody, Orlando police chief says

article

Orlando police say a man died while being taken into custody and that officers tried to save him.

An officer came in contact with the man Tuesday morning at the 5100 block of North Lane.

During the encounter, the man began to lose consciousness after the officer was trying to place him in custody. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said the man said he could not breathe well and that's when the officer called for assistance.

The officers immediately began performing life-saving measures, including CPR and deploying Narcan.

The patient was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Rolon says controlled substances were found on the man.

"We are treating this as an in custody death at this time, but all indications are that this may have been something related to a medical response to something, just maybe he ingested."

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The man was reportedly a known person who had been trespassed from the area.

