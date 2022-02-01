Cold-stunned alligator seen with big fish in mouth at Florida park

What a catch!

Photos captured by a woman in Sarasota County show a gator cold-stunned and sitting with a large snook in its mouth at Myakka State Park.

Robin Austin

Robin Austin says she's seen a lot of gators in her lifetime, but never like this.

"The gator just laid there. He didn’t move the whole time. I watched him and took pictures. He never moved. The fish of course never moved and he just laid there….I guess gator was cold. Caught this fish and kind of didn’t know what to do with him at the time."

The woman estimates the snook was about 36 to 40 inches.

