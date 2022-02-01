Police: Video shows Florida man open fire during I-95 road rage incident

**WARNING: Video contains violent and sensitive content.**

Dash cam footage from a June 2021 road rage incident in South Florida shows the moments a driver fired 11 shots, striking another vehicle several times in what his lawyer said was a "justified" response.

Eric Popper was driving southbound on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County when he changed lanes, police said. The video shows the driver behind responded by using his horn. Footage shows Popper responding verbally before slamming on his brakes.

In the ensuing moments, the second driver pulls up next to Popper, who removes a handgun from his center console and motions it towards the right-side passenger window.

Popper reportedly said he was fired at first, and used his weapon in self defense. In the 911 call Popper makes at the end of the footage, he tells the operator, "I was just shot at, my car was just hit, I returned fire back at the individual."

According to the "Florida Highway Patrol’s (FHP) arrest report, the other driver said he threw a water bottle at Popper’s car and said he did not have a firearm.

Popper faces felony charges including aggravated assault with a firearm. According to local reports, Popper was a civilian fire inspector with Miami Beach and resigned following the incident.

Popper’s attorney, Robert Gershman, told Storyful in an email that his client was not guilty and was justified in his actions. According to Gershman, the sound of the water bottle hitting the car precipitated Popper to act in self defense.

