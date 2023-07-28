Man dies at Walt Disney World hotel, deputies say

article

A man died at a Walt Disney World resort on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The incident happened shortly after 5:33 a.m. at Disney's Contemporary Resort, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the hotel for a call about a man who was found unresponsive on hotel grounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not release any more information at this time.

The Orange County Medical Examiner told FOX News the victim is identified as a 39-year-old man from Greendale, Wisconsin. He reportedly accidentally fell from a hotel room balcony.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Walt Disney World and the medical examiner's office for more information.

This is a developing story.