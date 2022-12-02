Man dies after shooting in Orange County

Deputies in Orange County are responding to a deadly shooting that happened early Friday afternoon.

Investigators said a man in his 50s was located on Dean Rd. suffering from a gunshot wound around 2 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There is a large law enforcement presence on Dean Rd., near the intersection of Flowers Ave. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



