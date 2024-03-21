Man dies after being found shot in Orlando driveway, police say
Stream FOX 35 News
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after he was found shot in an Orlando driveway early Thursday, officials said.
The Orlando Police Department received reports of a shooting on Sebastian Way shortly after 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a driveway near Watch Hill Road, south of North Lane in the Signal Hill area.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody at this time. An investigation is underway.