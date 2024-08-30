Man dies after being found with 'obvious trauma' at Orange County apartments: deputies

A man has died following an incident at an apartment complex in Orange County overnight, according to deputies.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, deputies were called to the 1600 block of Americana Boulevard regarding a man found unresponsive in an apartment complex courtyard.

Deputies discovered the man with "obvious trauma" to his body, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released, but officials believe he was in his 40s.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and no additional details have been released.