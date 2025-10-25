Man dead, teen hospitalized in drowning at Orange County apartment, deputies say

article

The Brief Officials said a man died and a teen is in critical condition after the incident. Victim information has not yet been released.



One man has died, and a teenager is in critical condition after a drowning incident in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called out to the 2100 block of West Oak Ridge Road around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a drowning.

A man in his 20s and a teenager were found unresponsive after both being pulled from the apartment pool, according to officials. Deputies said the man later died after being transported and the teen remains in critical condition.

No foul play is suspected.

Victim information has yet to be released.