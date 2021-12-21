Man critical after being shot at Orange County apartment complex, suspect on the run

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot.

It happened just after 11:15 p.m. Monday in front of a building at the Avisa Lakes Apartments on Pine Crossing Circle in Orlando. Deputies say the suspect jumped in a vehicle and is still out there.

The victim is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Orange County deputies tell FOX 35 News they are looking for an 'unknown suspect.' The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.

