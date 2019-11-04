Man attacks, robs woman and her elderly mother while unloading groceries at Florida home

article

The Daytona Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of attacking a woman and her elderly mom in mid-October.

The victim, 60, and her mom, 91, were unloading groceries at their beachside home when police say the suspect approached the 60-year-old and pepper-sprayed her in the face before stealing her purse.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Anthony Burgess, then approached the elderly woman who fell on the ground as the suspect pulled her purse away from her.

According to the report, police say the suspect followed the victims home from a nearby shopping plaza.

