Man arrested at Pulse site by FHP troopers during rainbow crosswalk protest

The Brief A man at the Pulse nightclub crosswalk was handcuffed and placed in a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser over rainbow markings. The rainbow crosswalk honors the 49 victims of the 2016 shooting and has been repeatedly repainted by demonstrators. State officials say all crosswalks must conform to standard markings, and new signs warn against defacing the roadway.



A man at the Pulse nightclub crosswalk was handcuffed and placed in the back of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser during ongoing protests over the removal of rainbow markings at the site.

What we know:

Video shows a man walking across the crosswalk before being stopped by troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has not confirmed whether any criminal charges have been filed.

New signs near the Pulse crosswalk warn, "Defacing Roadway Prohibited" and "No Impeding Traffic."

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News has not yet confirmed the identity of the man who was arrested. It is unclear if he will face charges or what the official reason for the arrest was. Officials have not provided additional details about the incident or whether any other protesters were involved.

The backstory:

The rainbow crosswalk at the Pulse memorial commemorates the 49 people killed in the 2016 nightclub shooting. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently painted over the crosswalk, prompting demonstrators to repaint it. After FDOT covered the paint again, protesters began using chalk instead of permanent colors.

What's next:

The Pulse memorial crosswalk is among several across the state that have been repainted in nonstandard colors. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said all crosswalks must conform to standard markings to avoid political messaging.

