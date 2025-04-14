Man arrested for kidnapping woman, child at Florida Walmart, deputies say

The Brief A man is in custody after allegedly abducting his child and the child's mother from a Walmart in Orange County. Makence St. Hilaire, 30, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and kidnapping, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities reported that the woman and her child were unharmed and were released by Hilaire on Saturday afternoon.



A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his child and the child's mother at a Walmart store in Orange County over the weekend.

New details:

On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the suspect, 30-year-old Makence St. Hilaire.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and kidnapping, according to officials.

The woman and her child were not injured and were released by Hilaire on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Authorities said the incident was domestic in nature and that there was no threat to the community.

The backstory:

On April 12, at around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a Walmart along North Semoran Boulevard regarding a kidnapping.

Officials said the suspect followed the victims into the location and fired a weapon. He then led the victims outside to a car and fled the area, according to deputies.

