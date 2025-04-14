Man arrested for kidnapping woman, child at Florida Walmart, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his child and the child's mother at a Walmart store in Orange County over the weekend.
New details:
On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the suspect, 30-year-old Makence St. Hilaire.
He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and kidnapping, according to officials.
The woman and her child were not injured and were released by Hilaire on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.
Authorities said the incident was domestic in nature and that there was no threat to the community.
The backstory:
On April 12, at around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a Walmart along North Semoran Boulevard regarding a kidnapping.
Officials said the suspect followed the victims into the location and fired a weapon. He then led the victims outside to a car and fled the area, according to deputies.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on April 14, 2025.