Victims kidnapped at Orange County Walmart, deputies say

Deputies said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the location in the 2200 block of North Semoran Boulevard.

Officials said the suspect followed the victims into the location and fired a weapon. He then led the victims outside to a car and fled the area, according to deputies.

The victims have since been located and are safe, according to officials. It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.