Victims kidnapped at Orange County Walmart, deputies say

Published  April 12, 2025 9:22pm EDT
Orange County
The Brief

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a kidnapping at Walmart in Orange County. 

Deputies said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the location in the 2200 block of North Semoran Boulevard.

Officials said the suspect followed the victims into the location and fired a weapon. He then led the victims outside to a car and fled the area, according to deputies.

The victims have since been located and are safe, according to officials. It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

