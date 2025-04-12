Victims kidnapped at Orange County Walmart, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a kidnapping at Walmart in Orange County.
Deputies said it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the location in the 2200 block of North Semoran Boulevard.
Officials said the suspect followed the victims into the location and fired a weapon. He then led the victims outside to a car and fled the area, according to deputies.
The victims have since been located and are safe, according to officials. It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.