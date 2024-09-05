Electric scooter rider, bicyclist killed in separate morning crashes in Orange County: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two separate deadly crashes that occurred in Orange County early Thursday.

Troopers said the first crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail at La Quinta Drive.

In a press release, FHP said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on S Orange Blossom Trail when he collided with a man riding a electric scooter. The rider of the scooter was attempting to cross the road when he was hit. The 45-year-old Orlando man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP responded to a second deadly crash shortly after 6 a.m. on Orange Avenue and Prince Street.

Troopers said the driver of a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Orange Avenue when a bicyclist attempting to cross the road, entered the direct path of the vehicle.

The bicyclist, who troopers said was not using a crosswalk, died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt and remained on the scene.

Northbound traffic on Orange Avenue is currently closed.