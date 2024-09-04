Orlando police officer injured in crash while en route to emergency backup call: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

An Orlando police officer was injured Tuesday night when their marked patrol car, en route to provide emergency back-up, was involved in a crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on N. John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road in Orlando.

The marked police car, on its way to an emergency backup call with its lights and sirens activated, was trying to make a left turn on a red arrow at the intersection when it collided with Chevrolet Equinox that was going straight through the green light, troopers said. Both drivers tried to stop, but couldn't avoid the crash.

The Equinox driver, a 63-year-old man from Winter Park, sustained some minor injuries, but wasn't transported to the hospital. The Orlando police officer, on the other hand, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

