Man arrested for stealing over $20,000 worth of gas from Florida RaceTrac, other locations: Officials

A man is facing over one dozen felony charges after he allegedly stole $20,000 worth of gas from different locations across Central Florida, officials said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Gonzalo V Almanza was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail on several felony charges stemming from fuel theft.

The investigation began when a RaceTrac fuel station located in Kissimmee, Florida, reported "significant losses due to fuel theft," the department said.

During the investigation, officials identified and arrested Harold Blanco back in May who was connected to eight fuel cases in the state.

Blanco was under surveillance when he was observed tampering with the fuel pulser dispenser to steal fuel, officials said. He's facing 30 felony charges.

Following Blanco's arrest, officials identified Almanza as a co-conspirator.

Almanza faces more than a dozen felony charges, including one count of engaging in racketeering activity, one count of organized schedule to defraud, five counts of obtaining fuel fraudulently, and five counts of unauthorized access to an electronic device.