Armed masked man robs, violently attacks two women at bus stop in Orange County, deputies say

A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive, northwest of downtown Orlando.

The man approached both women at gunpoint and demanded money from them. "Then the attacks turned sexually violent," OCSO said in its news release. OCSO declined to elaborate.

Deputies said they have very little information in terms of a suspect. Both women said the man had a black face mask and was "dressed head to toe in black," according to OCSO. He also appeared to be between 5' 3" and 5' 4" tall.

OCSO said it would increase patrols in the area, and "urged woman to avoid walking alone, particularly when it's dark outside."

Anyone with information or who noticing someone suspicious should call 911 or submit tips to 800-423-8477.