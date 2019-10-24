Man arrested for arranging sex with 2 young girls had condoms and candy in his car

article

A man was arrested after traveling from Daytona Beach to Sanford to meet up with two young girls for sex.

According to the Sanford Police Department, investigators arrested 19-year-old Harris Michael Carvel for traveling to meet two minor children for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse after soliciting the children through the internet.

They said that investigators were notified of Carvel's on October 22. He had expressed interest in traveling from Daytona Beach to Sanford for the sole purpose to have sexual contact with two female children, ages nine and 11.

An FBI agent, who was reportedly communicating as the children's father, was contacted by Carvel. He was responding to an online classified ad and expressed his desire to have sex with the children. He arranged to meet the "father" in order to follow him to a residence to engage in the sexual acts.

Then, on October 23, police said that Carvel was arrested without as he arrived at the predetermined location within Sanford.

An arrest report said that Carvel had a bag of condoms and Jolly Rancher candy in his vehicle when seized by authorities.

"The details of the case and the intent of Harris Carvel are nothing short of disgusting. I commend the undercover FBI Agent, and our Investigator William Erwin, in their efforts to protect our children, while having to continually be exposed to the sickness of individuals such as Carvel. Intended acts such as these, against our most innocent of victims, will always be a shock to my senses," Police Chief Cecil Smith said.

Carvel was charged with one count of Obscene Communication – Traveling to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child. He was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. Information can also be submitted through the Crimeline website.

