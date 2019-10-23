Suspect who grabbed jogger in Lake Nona sought

article

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a jogger as she was out for a morning run in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman said she was attacked as she jogged along the Northlake Parkway Trail. She said a man grabbed her from behind, but she screamed and swung her arms to fight off her attacker.

"Incidents like this are frightening. The victim did everything right. She chose not to wear headphones and was able to hear the suspect running behind her," said Orlando Police spokesperson Lt. Wanda Miglio.

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department have worked with the victim to complete a composite sketch of the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, in his early twenties, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with black spiky hair. Anyone has any information please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)