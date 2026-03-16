Search underway for missing teen after canoe capsizes on Orange County lake, officials say

The Brief Deputies in Orange County responded around 1 p.m. Monday to a report of a capsized canoe near the 5500 block of Lake Jessamine Lane. Four teenagers were canoeing when the canoe overturned on Lake Jessamine. Three were rescued. Authorities are searching for the fourth teen.



Authorities in Orange County are searching for a missing teenager after a canoe carrying four teens capsized Monday afternoon on Lake Jessamine.

Deputies responded to a report of a capsized canoe around 1 p.m. on Monday .

What we know:

Rescue crews are searching an area of the lake near the 5500 block of Lake Jessamine Lane, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

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Preliminary information indicates the four teenagers were canoeing on the lake when the canoe overturned.

Three of the teens were rescued, while the fourth remains unaccounted for.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire Rescue launched a search involving boats and crews scanning both the water and the shoreline near nearby homes and docks.

Weather conditions complicated the effort, with strong winds, rain and lightning creating choppy water and forcing crews to pause operations at times.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the missing teen. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was immediately available.

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Dig deeper:

Lake Jessamine, covering 294 acres, is a lake situated in Edgewood in Orange County and has an average depth of 11–16 feet, according to the Orange County Environmental Protection Division.

North side of Lake Jessamine. [Credit: Aimee Krivan, Orange County Environmental Protection Division]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.