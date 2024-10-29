Man arrested and extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with murder in Osceola County shooting

On Tuesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez held a press conference to announce a recent homicide arrest and extradition of a 24-year-old man.

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, Osceola County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting call outside Beyond Smoke Shop in Kissimmee.

Upon their arrival, they found a 23-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

Surveillance videos caught the suspect, 24-year-old Jordany Ramos, pulling a gun out and shooting the victim in the back of the head.

While officials worked to get an arrest warrant over the next week, they learned that Ramos had fled to Puerto Rico.

Sheriff Lopez expressed his gratitude for the partnership the Osceola County Sheriff's Office has with Puerto Rico law officials as they were able to arrest Ramos in less than 24 hours.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Ramos then went through the extradition process in Puerto Rico and arrived back at the Osceola County Jail this past weekend, October 26, 2024.

Ramos has been charged with murder and is being held on no bond.