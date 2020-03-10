Man arrested compliments deputies for being 'polite' and 'professional,' Florida sheriff says

article

A man arrested for several felonies and misdemeanors went on to compliment the deputies for being polite and professional, one Florida Sheriff says.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted about the encounter on Tuesday.

He said that deputies stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Monday night. He had a large knife, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and other substances in his possession.

He was reportedly arrested for three felonies and two misdemeanors.

When arrested though, the Sheriff said that the man actually complimented the sergeants and deputies for how much he appreciated all the courtesy and respect they showed to him.

Sheriff Judd complimented the platoon on his Twitter page.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.