Man arrested after woman is shot in leg, Daytona Beach police say

Police said a man is in custody after a woman was shot on Monday in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that a woman was shot in the leg around 10:53 a.m. near Martin Luther King and Bellevue.

They said that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police reportedly also have the shooter is in custody.

