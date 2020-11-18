Man arrested after woman is shot in leg, Daytona Beach police say
article
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police said a man is in custody after a woman was shot on Monday in Daytona Beach.
The Daytona Beach Police Department said that a woman was shot in the leg around 10:53 a.m. near Martin Luther King and Bellevue.
They said that the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police reportedly also have the shooter is in custody.
