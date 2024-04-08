Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Orlando, police say

article

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in downtown Orlando on Sunday night, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on South Court Ave.

Police on patrol in the downtown area were flagged down for the stabbing, and they found an injured person who was eventually transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is and their identity are unknown at this time.

A suspect, who tried to flee the scene, was apprehended by police. William Janey, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

No other details at this time have been released.

This is a developing story.