Man arrested after pulling gun on kids in New Smyrna Beach, threatening to shoot them: Police

A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he pulled a gun on several kids and threatened to shoot them when they created a wake near his boat in New Smyrna Beach, police say.

What led to the man's arrest?

What we know:

On Oct. 4, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department (NSBPD) said they responded to reports of a verbal altercation at the West Boat Ramps in New Smyrna Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man who made the report said he was involved in a verbal altercation with another man that left the area driving a white Nissan Frontier that was hauling a white Key West vessel. The NSBPD and the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) immediately began to search the area for the vehicle.

The man who made the report said the other man had arrived at the boat ramps and offered him a whiskey, which he had declined. The man who made the report said the other man then became angry and left.

According to an arrest affidavit, a juvenile then approached officers and said a man had brandished a gun towards his friends and threatened them while they were out on the water. The juvenile said he was not involved in the incident but had a video of it on his phone.

Several of the juveniles involved in the alleged incident then arrived at the scene and told police of the incident. The juveniles said the man became upset after they created a wake near his boat. The juveniles said the man "pointed a gun and waved it at us" before then saying he would "shoot them and watch them bleed out." None of the juveniles were injured during the incident.

Investigators were able to locate the vehicle and identified its owner as 43-year-old Christopher Evensen. Evensen allegedly told officers he hade been in a verbal altercation with several juveniles. However, he denied having the gun at the time of the incident.

Evensen was arrested for aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.