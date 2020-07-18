Man accused of shooting, killing man who rear-ended him in crash

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that involved a crash.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and North Orange Blossom Trail on Friday just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say the victim, Carlos Mojica, and the suspect, Geno Davis, crashed into each other, with Mojica rear-ending Davis.

After the crash, deputies say Davis got out his car and shot at Mojica's car, hitting him.

As Mojica tried to drive away, investigators say he hit another car and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Deputies say Davis stayed at the scene and was arrested.

He is charged with second-degree murder, according to officials.