Man accused of recording several women in University of Florida bathroom found guilty

A 20-year-old has pleaded no contest to nine counts of video voyeurism stemming from incidents where he recorded several women while they were using the bathroom at the University of Florida (UF).

Deontre Mason has been sentenced to 90 days in prison followed by three years of probation after police obtained 37 videos of 18 different women in bathroom stalls, showers, and stairwells on Mason's phone, according to a sworn complaint.

On December 2, 2021, Mason entered the second-floor women's restroom shower area at the University of Florida's Murphree Hall and intentionally used his iPhone to secretly record and view a woman without her knowledge, police said.

The woman saw Mason's iPhone, and he was later identified and arrested by the University of Central Florida (UCF) Police Department on December 7, 2021, for taking a picture of a UCF student in the bathroom.

UCF police obtained a search warrant for Mason's iPhone and the forensic lab found 37 videos of several women with GPS coordinates placing him at the University of Florida.

The woman who made the complaint was able to identify her towel hanging over the shower curtain rod in one of Mason's videos, police said.

The videos also show Mason crawling on the ground in the same clothes he was seen wearing at the University of Florida library on that same day.

Mason was arrested at the University of Central Florida because two women using the bathroom caught him recording them nearly twenty minutes apart on November 29, 2021, and reported the incident to police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mason is still facing charges for similar incidents that occurred at Palm Beach Atlantic University and the University of Central Florida.