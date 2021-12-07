Arrest made in alleged UCF bathroom voyeurism investigation

The UCF Police Department has made an arrest in an investigation into a reported case of voyeurism.

Last week, a woman claimed she was a victim of a crime at the school's main Orange County campus.

The woman reported she was in a restroom on the first floor of the L3 Harris Corporation Engineering Center around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29. when she said she noticed a phone over the stall divider. She said she followed the suspect out of the restroom and confronted him, but he left before police officers arrived.

UCF Police on Tuesday said 24-year-old Deontre Donnell Mason was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with voyeurism.

They said he has no affiliation with the university.

"License plate readers (LPRs) alerted police to his vehicle entering campus this morning, and security cameras helped us place him at the Library," UCF PD tweeted.

Authorities are asking that other potential victims or anyone with information call 407-823-5555, or 911.

UCF offers a phone line that operates all hours of the week for those who believe they are the victims of a crime or abuse. To speak confidentially with a specialist, call 407-823-1200 or text 407-823-6868.

