Man accused of killing wife, children in Celebration scheduled for 2 court hearings

A man accused of killing his wife and three children at their Celebration home is scheduled for two court hearings on Monday.

Anthony Todt, 44, is facing four murder charges for the killings of his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt, and their three kids: Alek, 13; Tyler, 11; and Zoe, 4. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that Anthony was arrested on January 2020 in Celebration. They said that he confessed to the killings of his family and the family dog. They believe the deaths happened towards the end of December 2019.

While authorities said that Todt confessed to the killings, he later plead not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, a judge at an Osceola County courtroom will hear two motions from Todt’s attorneys: one is to suppress the confessions that Todt made to detectives and the other is to continue the case so that the state can look through new evidence.

In the motion to suppress the statements that Todt made to detectives, his attorneys said that the first Miranda warning given was incomplete. That was when Todt provided a confession to the killings. Then, following an afternoon break, the same detectives returned to continue questioning and re-read the Miranda warning in full, as his attorneys said was cited in an interrogation transcript. Todt went on to repeat the confessions.

However, Todt’s attorneys said that doctors had involuntarily committed him per the Baker Act due to Todt’s depression and suicidal thoughts and that he was not in his right state of mind when he made the confessions.

