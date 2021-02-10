Man accused of killing family in Celebration home faces trial in September

article

A man accused of killing his wife and three children inside a home in Celebration, Florida will go to trial starting in the fall.

Circuit Judge Keith A. Carsten announced a Sept. 27 start date in the murder trial of Anthony Todt, after attorneys for the prosecution and defense said that was the earliest that could begin.

Todt was at the Osceola County Jail on Wednesday, but he appeared remotely before Judge Carsten during a hearing which was held at the Osceola County Courthouse.

Totd faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty in the killings of his wife, 42-year-old Megan Todt; the couple’s children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4; and their dog Breezy.

