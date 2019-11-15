Man accused of impersonating police officer for second time

A man accused of impersonating a police officer is behind bars again -- the second time he has been arrested for the same charge in as many months.

Last month, Jeremy Dewitte was arrested for impersonating an officer in Orange County in the Town of Windermere. Osceola County sheriffs' deputies on Friday pressed charges against him as well, after investigators discovered video in Dewitte’s helmet cam after his original arrest.

Investigators said on a video you see and hear a man ask Dewitte, "What are you doing? What are you doing?" Dewitte replies, "What the [expletive] does it look like I’m doing dumb [expletive]! Get the [expletive] over before you find out!" The man replies, "Stop pretending you're a police officer!"

When FOX 35 saw this video in Osceola County, we reached out to Sheriff Russ Gibson to alert him. He told us he had investigated.

Dewitte’s company, called Metro State Services, is often hired as funeral escorts throughout Central Florida. Dewitte told us back just over two weeks ago, that he has been in operation for the last 10 years.

"It’s becoming a problem, and it’s going to jeopardize my business greatly," he said.

According to court records, Dewitte has close to 40 traffic citations since 1999, but there were no officer impersonation arrests. Last month, police discovered handcuffs, a gun, badge, pepper spray and bulletproof vest on Dewitte.

Records show he is running the business without a license, as a convicted sex offender -- someone who should not have a gun. While Dewitte says he isn’t breaking the law, officers disagree.

Windermere Police Chief Dave Ogden says, "It is absolutely clear that they are trying to impersonate police officers."

We are awaiting to see if charges will be filed in Volusia County after video turned up there as well.



