Man accused of coughing on retail worker on administrative leave from medical field job

A man accused of coughing on an employee at a Volusia County hardware store has been placed on administrative leave from his job in the medical field.

Christopher Canfora, was arrested Tuesday after an employee at Harbor Freight in Orange City told deputies he intentionally coughed on her, claiming social distancing was “getting out of hand.”

The sheriff’s office said Canfora made remarks about space markers on the ground at the store.

The employee added Confora said he does the same to people wearing masks and was heading to Winn-Dixie next.

When questioned by deputies at his home, the 49-year-old said “he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor,” and couldn’t remember exactly what he said at the store.

He denied coughing on the employee and at other people in the past, adding he was going to Winn-Dixie to shop.

He told deputies he’s an employee at AMR, a private ambulance company. The company released the following statement:

“We were informed that a part time employee, Chris Canfora, has been arrested on charges unrelated to his employment at AMR. Mr. Canfora has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. The leave will remain in effect until the resolution of our investigation.”

