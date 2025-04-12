Man accused of attacking jogger in College Park recently deemed incompetent to stand trial

The Brief Tyler Feight is being held without bond after allegedly attacking a jogger in College Park. His long history of arrests includes violent and erratic behavior, with a recent ruling of mental incompetence in a separate case. Family members say he hasn’t received needed mental health care, calling the system "sad."



A man was hauled out of the courtroom on Friday after a judge said he would be staying in jail with no bond after allegedly attacking a woman while she was out jogging in College Park. The man accused of that attack has had frequent run-ins with the law in the past few years, and recently was deemed incompetent to stand trial in a different case.

What we know:

Tyler Feight’s arrest report from April 10 said he "clothes lined" a woman while she was out jogging — extending his arm so she’d run into it at her chest and neck area. Police said he then mounted her, and only left after she kicked and screamed at him. The attack took place in the early morning hours.

Feight was forcibly removed from the courtroom on Monday after arguing with the judge during his first appearance.

What we don't know:

Feight was previously declared incompetent to stand trial in an unrelated case due to mental illness, but court records do not specify the exact diagnosis. His family also says he hasn’t been given help, but we do not know what attempts have been made to provide treatment.

The backstory:

Feight’s criminal history spans several years and includes increasingly erratic behavior. In 2021, he was arrested for criminal mischief after damaging property in his grandmother’s home and was later charged with domestic battery for shoving his grandfather and punching his father. In 2022, he allegedly threatened someone with a knife at the airport. In 2023, he was arrested for public indecency at a Lynx bus station.

Earlier this year, he reportedly grabbed a woman inappropriately at a Hobby Lobby and was found sleeping on the streets in Winter Park. He was arrested again after fleeing from officers.

The jogger attack marks the latest in a string of incidents pointing to a steady decline in behavior.

Timeline:

Feight’s court records tell a story of decline over the years.

2021 : Arrested for criminal mischief and domestic battery.

2022 : Accused of threatening someone with a knife at an airport.

2023 : Arrested for touching himself sexually in public.

Early 2024 : Accused of groping a woman at a Hobby Lobby.

February 2024 : Found sleeping on the streets, fled from officers.

April 10, 2024 : Arrested for allegedly attacking a jogger in College Park.

April 15, 2024: Scheduled hearing.

Local perspective:

Feight’s case highlights long-standing concerns in the criminal justice system about mental health, homelessness, and recurring arrests. With a pattern of escalating and violent behavior, his history raises questions about gaps in intervention and the lack of accessible mental health resources, especially for individuals without financial means.

What they're saying:

When Feight was arrested in 2021 for smashing his grandmother’s computer monitor, she told police that her grandson’s behavior had been becoming increasingly violent. His grandmother declined to interview with FOX 35 after his first appearance.

She did tell reporter Marie Edinger in a text, "His mental health has not been addressed. Apparently, if he has no money, they won’t help him. Sad system."

In court on Monday, Feight had to be hauled out after arguing with the judge that he’d been framed. Feight’s public defender tried to argue that his mental health issues should earn him some leeway in court.

"Mr. Feight has been deemed incompetent to proceed," she said. "So I would just, in candor to the court, ask that you consider that aspect of it."

What's next:

The judge did not grant bond, and Feight was removed from the courtroom after insisting he had been framed. His next hearing is scheduled for April 15.

The Source: FOX 35's Marie Edinger reviewed court documents, observed video of Tyler Feight's first appearance in court, and reached out to his family members and neighbors.




