Mama bear and 2 cubs spotted in Sanford tree

Three bears have been spotted in Sanford, hanging out in a tree.

A FOX 35 viewer called in on Monday morning to report a mama bear and two cubs at Gilbert St. and Orange Blvd. in Sanford.

We sent a crew to the scene and spotted the three bears sitting in a tree together.

FOX 35 will check back on the bears and is working to obtain more information.

