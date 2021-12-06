Holiday tipping guide: Who to tip and how much, according to survey

article

Tipping workers for the holidays can sometimes feel like a lot of pressure for such an important job but a new creditcards.com survey revealed just how much others are giving this season.

The survey found that housekeepers and childcare providers are tipped the most at an average of $50. Forty-seven percent of adults plan to tip their housekeepers and 41% plan to tip their childcare providers.

Landscapers are tipped an average of $30, while teachers are tipped $25. Trash collectors and mail carriers are tipped an average of $20 but only 19% of adults plan to tip their waste management workers.

Forty-five percent of Americans say they will increase the amount they tip service providers who are normally tipped throughout the year like wait staff and beauticians.

Restaurant wait staff will experience this most with 27% of people planning to tip them more than usual. Hairstylists and barbers follow at 19%, food delivery personnel at 16%, bartenders at 10%. Coffee shop baristas are expected to earn the least at 9%.

"All of these service providers have dealt with unique challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have likely lost income," creditcards.com senior industry analyst Ted Rossman said in a statement. "If you can afford to do so, giving a little extra around the holidays could make a big difference."

Gen Z is more likely (51%) to give higher tips during the holiday season while baby boomers are expected to give less at 42%. Millennials meet in the middle at 48% and Gen X at 43%.

A massive 87% of adults believe it’s important to shop at local, small businesses during the holidays as the U.S. continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes 90% of women and 84% of men; 93% of baby boomers and 80% of Gen Z.

