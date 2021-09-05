Major triathlon in Cocoa ongoing with COVID-19 protocols in place

article

Athletes are running, biking, and swimming for a major triathlon in Cocoa with COVID-10 protocols in place.

The Riverfront Triathlon is happening at Riverfront Park in Cocoa on Sunday.

Officials expect a big turnout and to protect the participants, there are certain precautions in place.

For example, the race is capped at 250 participants and they start in waves, so two people will start every five seconds. Race organizers are wearing masks and participants must wear them before and after the race.

The people FOX 35 spoke with about the triathlon say they are feeling pretty comfortable with these protocols.

