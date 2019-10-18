Maine fire department welcomes their first female firefighter

article

A woman whose career has been dedicated to helping others is making history, becoming the very first female firefighter for the Waterville Fire Department in Maine.

Katie Hennessy is not only a trained firefighter, she's an EMT and a registered nurse. The department welcomed her to the team in a Facebook post.

"Katie will be the first female career firefighter in the history of the department! Katie is a trained firefighter, EMT-Basic, and Registered Nurse. Her experience working in an emergency room will greatly strengthen our EMS program and contribute to our core mission."

Katie will be going through training for the next few weeks before being assigned her shift.

"Welcome to one of the finest agencies in central Maine. We look forward to working with you. Congratulations."

