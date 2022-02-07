Mail missing and mixed up, shipments delayed in Altamonte Springs

article

People in Seminole County say they are at their wit’s end with the United States Postal Service. They are missing mail.

"Accepted in Altamonte Springs, rerouted to Seminole-Orlando, like yeah."

As an Etsy shop owner, Melissa Mees’s business, her livelihood, depends on shipping packages.

"Seventy percent of our business is in the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas," said Mees.

She lives in Altamonte Springs where she’s had issues with the mail in the past. She recently tried to bypass the Altamonte Springs Post Office, instead mailing her shipment directly from the Orlando Airport hub.

"From the hub, all of those packages sat for 24 hours and then were re-routed back to Altamonte Springs where they then sat for between one and four days when they then were re-routed back to the airport," said Mees.

Jessie Anderson also lives in Altamonte Springs. She says she gets other people’s mail. Her mail gets returned and packages aren’t delivered.

"When I go check it in the mailbox, it’s not there and it’s being sent back. Even my W2s got sent back," said Anderson.

When she posted about the issues on Facebook, dozens of people in Altamonte Springs chimed in, citing similar problems.

The United States Postal Service sent FOX 35 this statement:

"We always want to hear from customers who have concerns regarding the quality of their mail service. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance."

But these women say they’re tired of complaining.

"We’re taxpayers. They’re supposed to do their job. I shouldn’t have to hold their hand," said Anderson.

"Next year we might have to up the cost of our goods so that we can use FedEx or UPS to guarantee shipping times," said Mees.

When FOX 35 reached out to the postal service, we asked if the Altamonte Springs office was short-staffed or if there had been complaints made about that location in the last year. USPS sent the statement above, but did not answer the other questions.

