No charges for anyone else in Madeline Soto homicide case at this time, Kissimmee police says

As the Madeline Soto homicide investigation treks forward, the lead agency said it doesn't have any other charges for anyone other than murder suspect Stephan Sterns at this time.

A spokesperson for the Kissimmee Police Department confirmed the update to FOX 35 on Thursday morning, but did not share any additional information.

Sterns – the boyfriend of Madeline's mother, Jennifer Soto – was charged with first degree murder on April 25, nearly two months after the 13-year-old girl's body was found in rural Osceola County. He's also facing 60 additional charges related to sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and possession of child pornography in a separate case.

Stephan Sterns (Photo: Osceola County Jail)

Right now, he's the only person charged in Madeline's disappearance and death.

The investigation, however, remains open and ongoing, prosecutors and investigators said in a previous press conference, adding that additional evidence could lead to more charges at a later date.

"Everyone that was close to Madeline is considered suspect until we have proven otherwise," Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said in March.

Madeline Soto (Photo: Jenn Soto)

Homicide Unit Chief Will Jay continued this narrative about others possibly involved in the case at a press conference in April.

"This is not over," he said. "There is an ongoing investigation to uncover more evidence."

The State Attorney's Office said in early June that they intend to seek the death penalty against Sterns.

Several of Sterns' court hearings have been pushed back. As of right now, Sterns is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing in mid-October.