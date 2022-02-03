Luminar CEO Austin Russell on company's relocation to Orlando

Austin Russell is CEO of Luminar Technologies. He has been described as a "Stanford University dropout to self-made billionaire." Luminar Technologies was founded in Silicon Valley but has been moving operations to Orlando. Luminar’s lidar technology is the future of autonomous vehicles.

FOX 35 News Anchor John Brown sat down to talk with Russell, 26, about his technology that takes self-driving vehicles to the next level when it comes to safety and performance.

The technology is now being built into new cars from a variety of manufacturers.

"The objective for this is to substantially enhance the driver's experience, give you superhuman driving capabilities, and ultimately move towards a vision of an un-crashable car," he explained.

Russell said he chose to locate in Orlando because of the pool of talent.

