Lucky’s Market announces the sale of more Florida stores to other grocers

Lucky’s Market has entered into agreements to sell existing Florida stores to Southeastern Grocers, Seabra Foods and Hitchcock’s Markets, for a total of seven locations.

The stores subject to the Southeastern Grocers, which includes the BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie chains, are Naples; Fort Meyers; Gainesville; Lake Mary; and Melbourne.

Seabra Foods has agreed to acquire the Lucky’s Market in Hunters Creek, and Hitchcock’s Markets has agreed to purchase the St. Petersburg.

Agreements were previously signed with ALDI for five leased store properties and the purchase of one owned property (six total); Publix Super Markets Inc. for five leased store properties and Bo and Trish Sharon for seven ongoing leased store operations, which has since been amended to exclude the Melbourne store.

The stores subject to the ALDI APA include Coral Springs; Oakland Park; Sarasota; Vineland; Colonial Landing (Orlando); and Venice.

The stores subject to the Publix APA include Naples; Neptune Beach; Clermont; South Orange (Orlando); and Ormond Beach.

The stores subject to Bo & Trish Sharon’s amended APA include Traverse City, MI; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Columbia, MO; North Boulder and Fort Collins, CO.