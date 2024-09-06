Lucky Polk County woman's $20 Publix trip turns into $1 million lottery win
Stream FOX 35:
HAINES CITY, Fla. - A lucky Polk County woman purchased a $20 scratch-off ticket from Publix, which turned out to be a whopping $1 million win!
Mary Curatolo claimed the winning $5,000,000 Triple Match scratch-off ticket at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The woman from Haines City chose to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.
She purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 617 US Highway 17-92 in Haines City. The grocery store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Also in Polk County, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $58,000 was sold at a gas station. More on that here.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV