Lucky Polk County woman's $20 Publix trip turns into $1 million lottery win

A lucky Polk County woman purchased a $20 scratch-off ticket from Publix, which turned out to be a whopping $1 million win!

Mary Curatolo claimed the winning $5,000,000 Triple Match scratch-off ticket at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The woman from Haines City chose to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $664,198.

She purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 617 US Highway 17-92 in Haines City. The grocery store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Also in Polk County, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $58,000 was sold at a gas station.

